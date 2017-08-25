Shepard logged 22 snaps in Thursday's 24-23 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Neither of Shepard's three third-quarter targets yielded a catch, but this stage the former Buccaneer has a shot to open the coming season as the Panthers' top slot wideout, so long as he is able to hold off rookie Curtis Samuel, whose depth chart ascent was stalled until recently by a hamstring issue. Ultimately though, Samuel represents the upside dart, given his versatility and ability to make plays in open space.