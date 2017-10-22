Shepard caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.

Shepard's performance was highlighted by an 18-yard reception, his longest since his 40-yard touchdown in Week 1. Considering Shepard's 20 yards also marked his most in a game since then, he's not someone fantasy owners should rely on.

