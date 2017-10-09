Panthers' Russell Shepard: Makes two grabs
Shepard caught both his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Shepard's production was about what fantasy owners should expect from him on a weekly basis, as he's yet to catch more than two passes in any of his five games with the Panthers.
