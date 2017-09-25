Play

Shepard failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.

Shepard has caught just one pass since his 53-yard, one-touchdown Panthers debut. Although teammate Kelvin Benjamin's knee injury could shake up Carolina's receiving corps, Shepard hasn't shown enough lately to provide much confidence in his fantasy stock.

