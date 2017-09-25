Panthers' Russell Shepard: No catches Sunday
Shepard failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Shepard has caught just one pass since his 53-yard, one-touchdown Panthers debut. Although teammate Kelvin Benjamin's knee injury could shake up Carolina's receiving corps, Shepard hasn't shown enough lately to provide much confidence in his fantasy stock.
More News
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Catches pass Sunday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Scores in team debut•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Logs 22 snaps Thursday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Fails to log catch•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Starting off well in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Moves on to Panthers•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...