Panthers' Russell Shepard: No catches versus Falcons
Shepard failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons, but he did rush once for 11 yards.
Shepard's lack of production was emblematic of the Panthers as a whole, as their mere 137 yards through the air came while only three players caught passes. One of those players was Curtis Samuel, who is in competition with Shepard for more looks following Kelvin Benjamin's departure. Considering Shepard has only been good for a catch or two per week, the rookie Samuel doesn't have to do much to keep him at bay, but Shepard will still aim to get more involved next Monday versus the Dolphins.
