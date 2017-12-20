Panthers' Russell Shepard: No practice Wednesday
Shepard (shoulder) was unable to practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Shepard's Week 15 was cut short due to a shoulder injury, but his season has taken a turn for the worse since Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo at the trade deadline, In six contests since the deal, Shepard has been blanked in the box score four times, despite averaging 31.7 snaps on offense per game. Fortunately for Shepard, he's expected to return to practice Thursday, according to Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site, which bodes well for active status this weekend.
