Panthers' Russell Shepard: Practices fully Thursday
Shepard (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Shepard followed up Wednesday's capped session with an uninhibited one, paving the way for active status Sunday against the Packers. The opponent is quite yielding to wideouts -- 167 receiving yards per game and 15 touchdowns allowed in 13 games -- but the passing game has been the domain of Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey since Kelvin Benjamin's last game as a Panther in Week 8.
