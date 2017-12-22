Shepard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera expects the wide receiver to play, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Per Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer, Rivera did admit that he's most worried about Shepard among the team's five players listed as questionable. It sounds as if the slot receiver should still be able to play, but there isn't any reason to expect more than two or three targets, even in a prime matchup against the Tampa Bay secondary. Shepard was held without a target the past two weeks, logging 45 snaps on offense in that stretch.