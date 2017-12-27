Panthers' Russell Shepard: Returns to practice Wednesday
Shepard (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Returning to practice for the first time since Week 15, Shepard backed up head coach Ron Rivera's assertion Tuesday that the wideout would be available for the regular-season finale, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. Shepard would lend more credence to the expectation with a full session by the end of the week, at which point the Panthers will firmly pin down his potential to play Sunday in Atlanta.
