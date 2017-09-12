Shepard caught both his targets for a team-high 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.

Shepard registered Carolina's first points of the season by breaking free on a crossing route before making a defender miss on his way to a 40-yard touchdown. The offseason addition was signed to help fill the Panthers' need for a shifty slot wideout following Ted Ginn's departure, and showed some big-play upside Sunday. In fact, Shepard's touchdown catch alone would've ensured he led the team in receiving yards. While he'll be pleased by his debut, Shepard played just 30 percent of the offensive snaps and only eight more than rookie second-rounder Curtis Samuel, who could stake his claim for a larger chunk as he continues to acclimate in the weeks to come.