Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that Shepard (shoulder) would play in the regular-season finale Dec. 31 against the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Shepard was sidelined for Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with the shoulder injury after only managing one limited practice last week. It appears that he's made substantial progress in the last few days, so if Shepard is able to practice fully at any point during the current week, he should avoid carrying an injury designation into the finale. Shepard has drawn just one target over the last two games he has played, but he'll likely take on an elevated role in the passing attack both Sunday and during Carolina's postseason run with fellow wideout Damiere Byrd (lower leg) headed to injured reserve.