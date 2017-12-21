Shepard (shoulder) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Like fellow wideout Devin Funchess, Shepard has been sidelined for the Panthers' first two practices of the week with a shoulder issue. While it's believed Funchess's absences were mostly maintenance-related, there's more concern about Shepard's availability for the Week 16 game against the Buccaneers, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. Shepard's outlook for the weekend would improve if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday, but his window for making an impact in the Panthers' passing attack appears to have closed. The second-half returns of tight end Greg Olsen and Damiere Byrd from injured reserve have resulted in quarterback Cam Newton looking away from Shepard of late, with the 27-year-old garnering just six targets over the last four weeks.