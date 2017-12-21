Panthers' Russell Shepard: Status in question for Week 16
Shepard (shoulder) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Like fellow wideout Devin Funchess, Shepard has been sidelined for the Panthers' first two practices of the week with a shoulder issue. While it's believed Funchess's absences were mostly maintenance-related, there's more concern about Shepard's availability for the Week 16 game against the Buccaneers, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. Shepard's outlook for the weekend would improve if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday, but his window for making an impact in the Panthers' passing attack appears to have closed. The second-half returns of tight end Greg Olsen and Damiere Byrd from injured reserve have resulted in quarterback Cam Newton looking away from Shepard of late, with the 27-year-old garnering just six targets over the last four weeks.
More News
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Questionable to face Bucs•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Catches three passes•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...