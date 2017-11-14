Shepard nabbed three of seven targets for 40 yards in Monday's 45-21 win over Miami.

Carolina's receiving corps is looking mighty different than it did a few weeks ago. Now, not only has Kelvin Benjamin been shipped to Buffalo, but rookie speedster Curtis Samuel faces extended time on the shelf. If Monday is any indication, Shepard might be in line to pick up some of the slack. Monday marked season highs in both catches and targets for Shepard, who flashed some big-play ability in Tampa Bay last season -- five of his 23 catches going for 20 or more yards.