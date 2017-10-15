Play

Shepard caught two of six targets for 12 yards in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Shepard had previously only seen a maximum of two targets in any game since joining the Panthers. Although he was more involved Thursday, his couple of catches matched his high this season, and he's yet to top 15 yards since Week 1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories