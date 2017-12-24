Panthers' Russell Shepard: Unavailable Sunday
Shepard (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
In the wake of a shoulder injury suffered Week 15, Shepard was unable to practice until Friday, when he took part in a limited basis. Afterward, head coach Ron Rivera said he expected the wideout to play Sunday, but he also mentioned an underlying worry about Shepard, whose status he considered the most up in the air among the five questionable Panthers, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. With his status determined, Shepard will yield reps to fellow wide receivers Damiere Byrd, Brenton Bersin, Kaelin Clay and potentially Mose Frazier, who was promoted from the practice squad Friday.
