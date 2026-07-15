Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Aims to build on strong rookie year

Fitzgerald is set to open the 2026 campaign as Carolina's primary kicker following a standout rookie season, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Fitzgerald won Carolina's kicker job in training camp last year and held the role through the campaign, making 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 27 of 30 extra-point tries over 17 regular-season games. Even more impressively, he tied for the league lead with four game-winning FGs and ranked third in opponents' average drive start (a measure of his effectiveness on kickoffs). Fitzgerald's rookie season also included two made field goals of 55-plus yards, so he's essentially checked all the boxes to being an effective kicker and isn't expected to have any competition for the starting role heading into the campaign.