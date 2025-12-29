Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Converts only FGA in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzgerald made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Fitzgerald was limited to one field-goal attempt for the third time in the last four contests and eighth time overall this season, converting a 35-yard try in the second quarter. The rookie kicker has now gone 24-for-28 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making 25 of 28 PATs over 16 contests.
