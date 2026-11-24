Fitzgerald went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs during Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens.

Fitzgerald was able to make multiple field-goal tries for the second straight week and seventh time overall this season. The kicker made a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter before he converted a 37-yarder with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter, ultimately putting the Panthers in front 35-33. Fitzgerald has now gone 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts, including 5-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while converting 21 of 26 extra-point tries over 10 contests so far during the 2026 season.