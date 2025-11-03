Fitzgerald made his only field-goal attempt and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

Fitzgerald missed an extra-point attempt short in third quarter after it was pushed back 15 yards following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on running back Rico Dowdle. The kicker redeemed himself later though, connecting on a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. Fitzgerald has now gone 14-for-16 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 14 of 17 PATs over nine games so far in his rookie campaign.