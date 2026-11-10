Fitzgerald missed his only field-goal attempt and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Broncos.

Fitzgerald went without a field-goal make for the second time in three weeks, and he pushed his only field-goal attempt of the day wide right from 43 yards in the second quarter. The miss was his first on a field-goal try this year, and the kicker has now gone 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 16 of 21 extra-point attempts over eight regular-season contests so far.