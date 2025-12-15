Fitzgerald made his only field-goal try and went 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Fitzgerald was limited to one field-goal make for the third straight week, converting a 40-yard attempt in the second quarter. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in just one of the last seven contests, greatly limiting his upside. On the season, the rookie has now gone 20-for-24 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making 22 of 25 PATs over 14 contests.