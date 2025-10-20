Fitzgerald made both of his field-goal attempts and an extra-point try in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Fitzgerald made a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter before later adding a make from 29 yards in the third. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in back-to-back contests and three of the last four. Fitzgerald has made 12 of 13 field-goal tries and 13 of 14 PATs over seven games this season.