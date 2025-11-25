Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Misses FG in Week 12 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzgerald converted one of two field-goal attempts in Carolina's 20-9 loss to San Francisco on Monday night.
Fitzgerald made a 25-yard field goal in the opening quarter, and his miss was a 57-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter. On the season, the rookie kicker has made 18 of 22 field-goal tries and just 16 of 19 extra-point attempts. Carolina could opt to look at other options at kicker in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Walks off Atlanta in overtime•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Quiet day in loss to New Orleans•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Delivers game-winning kick•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Misses two kicks in Week 8 loss•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Makes two FGAs in win•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Nails game-winning kick•