Fitzgerald converted one of two field-goal attempts in Carolina's 20-9 loss to San Francisco on Monday night.

Fitzgerald made a 25-yard field goal in the opening quarter, and his miss was a 57-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter. On the season, the rookie kicker has made 18 of 22 field-goal tries and just 16 of 19 extra-point attempts. Carolina could opt to look at other options at kicker in the coming weeks.