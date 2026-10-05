Fitzgerald connected on both of his field-goal tries and two of his four point-after attempts in Sunday's 32-26 win over the Lions.

Though his successful field goals of 33 and 47 yards helped provide the Panthers with enough cushion in the win, Fitzgerald's misfires on extra points following touchdowns in the second and third quarters could begin to cost him some job security. His first miss struck the right upright, while his second miss wasn't particularly close after he shanked the kick wide right. Fitzgerald has now missed three of his 13 extra-point tries on the season, after going 27-for-30 on those attempts as a rookie in 2025.