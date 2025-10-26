Fitzgerald went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and missed his lone extra-point try during the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Fitzgerald put the Panthers on the board with a 48-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. His last-second field-goal try from 32-yards at the end of the first half sailed wide left, and he followed that up by missing a point-after try in the fourth quarter. Week 8 was the second time this season that Fitzgerald missed a field goal and an extra point in the same game. Through eight regular-season games, Fitzgerald has gone 13-for-15 on field-goal tries and 13-for-15 on extra-point attempts.