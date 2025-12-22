Fitzgerald made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Fitzgerald nailed both of his field-goal attempts from 27 and 41 yards in the first half, and he gave the Panthers the lead with a 48-yarder late in the fourth quarter. Sunday marked the fourth time this season that Fitzgerald has connected on three field goals in a game, and the undrafted rookie is 23-for-27 on field-goal attempts and 24-for-27 on point-after tries through 15 regular-season games.