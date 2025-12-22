Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Nails game-winning kick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzgerald made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Fitzgerald nailed both of his field-goal attempts from 27 and 41 yards in the first half, and he gave the Panthers the lead with a 48-yarder late in the fourth quarter. Sunday marked the fourth time this season that Fitzgerald has connected on three field goals in a game, and the undrafted rookie is 23-for-27 on field-goal attempts and 24-for-27 on point-after tries through 15 regular-season games.
More News
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Makes only FGA in defeat•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Perfect on five kicks in win•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Misses FG in Week 12 loss•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Walks off Atlanta in overtime•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Quiet day in loss to New Orleans•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Delivers game-winning kick•