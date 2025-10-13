Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

Fitzgerald made field goals from 31 and 55 yards in the first half, before connecting on a game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The rookie has now gone 10-for-11 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making 12 of 13 extra-point attempts over six games this season.