Fitzgerald made both of his field-goal tries and all four of his extra-point attempts during the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Fitzgerald's length wasn't tested during Sunday's blowout win, with both of his made field goals coming from 37 and 25 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. The Panthers have scored 30-plus points in each of the first two games of the regular season, so Fitzgerald's scoring floor could be higher than what was projected before the start of the 2026 campaign. He's gone 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 8-for-9 on extra-point tries through two regular-season games.