Fitzgerald converted his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries in Carolina's 31-28 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Fitzgerald was good from 33 yards in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 17-14 lead. The rookie kicker has had an inconsistent first season, but he was a perfect five-for-five on his kicks against Los Angeles. On the season, Fitzgerald has made 19 of 23 field-goal tries and 20 of 23 extra-point attempts.