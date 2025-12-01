Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Perfect on five kicks in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzgerald converted his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries in Carolina's 31-28 win over the Rams on Sunday.
Fitzgerald was good from 33 yards in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 17-14 lead. The rookie kicker has had an inconsistent first season, but he was a perfect five-for-five on his kicks against Los Angeles. On the season, Fitzgerald has made 19 of 23 field-goal tries and 20 of 23 extra-point attempts.
