Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Quiet day in loss to New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzgerald missed his lone field-goal attempt and made one extra point in the Panthers' loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Fitzgerald's miss came from 48 yards out toward the end of the third quarter, as the kick was blocked at the line of scrimmage. The rookie kicker has now made just 14 of 17 field-goal attempts and 15 of 18 extra-point tries through 10 games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Delivers game-winning kick•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Misses two kicks in Week 8 loss•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Makes two FGAs in win•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Nails game-winning kick•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Perfect in win•
-
Panthers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Tough day in loss•