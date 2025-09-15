Fitzgerald converted on his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Despite the Panthers scoring three touchdowns in Week 2, Fitzgerald attempted just one extra point, with Carolina electing to attempt two-point conversions on each of its first two scores. The 25-year-old also connected on a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter of Sunday's loss, cutting Arizona's lead to seven points at the time. He will look to remain perfect when the Panthers host the Falcons in Week 3.