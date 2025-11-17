Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win against the Falcons.

Fitzgerald made 29-yard field goal in the second quarter before later adding another make from 34 yards in the third. The kicker was then able to deliver the team a victory by nailing a 28-yard field goal in overtime, notching his game-winner of the year. Fitzgerald has now gone 17-for-20 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 16 of 19 PATs over 11 games so far in his rookie campaign.