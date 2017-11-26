Kalil (neck) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that although Kalil's active, he still wants to work the Pro Bowler into the lineup gradually, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Therefore, expect to see a mix of Kalil and Tyler Larsen at the Panthers' center position Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop