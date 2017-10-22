Kalil (neck) is expected to play Sunday in the Panthers' game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Kalil was upgraded to a full participant Friday, which cleared up most of the concern about his availability for Week 7. He'll likely start at center and look to help power a Panthers rushing attack that struggled to generate push for its running backs in the Week 6 loss to the Eagles.