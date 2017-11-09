Kalil (neck) is doing work on the side in Thursday's practice and is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Kalil has missed the last two games after tweaking his neck again against the Bears, and it looks like he is set for a third straight absence and his fifth of the season. Tyler Larsen will start at center once again should Kalil officially be ruled out.

