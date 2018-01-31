Kalil announced Tuesday that he plans to retire from professional football after the 2018 season, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "This is going to be the last one for me," Kalil said.

The five-time Pro Bowler is set to turn 33 years old in March and is entering the final year of his contract. After a serious neck injury limited Kalil to just six regular-season games in 2017, it appears he's not inclined to jeopardize his long-term health by playing several more seasons. Kalil has since said that he's received full clearance from the Panthers' medical staff and doesn't believe his neck will provide any complications during his final NFL season.