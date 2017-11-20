Kalil (neck) took part in Monday's practice, but is likely another week away from returning to game action, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While the Panthers' bye week looks like it was beneficial for Kalil's recovery from the neck injury, head coach Ron Rivera seemed to suggest the team wasn't banking on having the center available for Sunday's game against the Jets. Instead, it appears the Week 13 matchup with the Saints is a more realistic target date for Kalil to make his third appearance of the season and first since Week 7.