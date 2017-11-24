Kalil (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Kalil was finally able to get some limited practices in this week, getting him his first questionable designation in weeks. Still, head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he didn't expect Kalil to play this week, and he was looking at Week 13's matchup with the Saints. If Kalil's unable to go, expect Tyler Larsen (foot) to slot into the lineup.