Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Questionable for Week 13
Kalil (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints,
Kalil has been battling neck issues since the start of the season and was a limited participant in practice this week. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day as it seems as though the neck issues may persist through the entire season.
