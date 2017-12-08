Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Questionable for Week 14
Kalil (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Injuries have limited Kalil to just three appearances this season, but despite the questionable designation, the center is optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday. He returned to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, which might be enough for him to settle back into a starting role, especially with top backup Tyler Larsen (foot) considered questionable as well.
