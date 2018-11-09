Kalil (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kalil was unable to practice all week while nursing an ankle injury, it comes as something of a surprise that he'll suit up for Thursday Night Football. The five-time Pro Bowler appears on track to start Thursday, and will work to protect quarterback Cam Newton from a Steelers' pass rush that has logged 26 sacks this season.