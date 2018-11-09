Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Ready to go Thursday
Kalil (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kalil was unable to practice all week while nursing an ankle injury, it comes as something of a surprise that he'll suit up for Thursday Night Football. The five-time Pro Bowler appears on track to start Thursday, and will work to protect quarterback Cam Newton from a Steelers' pass rush that has logged 26 sacks this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...