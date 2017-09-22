Kalil (neck) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Though this marks Kalil's second absence in as many weeks, ESPN's David Newton relayed that head coach Ron Rivera doesn't believe the injury to be long term -- and isn't related to the shoulder injury that cut short his 2016 campaign. However, Rivera went on to say there's no timetable for the lineman's return at present time. Look for Ted Larsen to start in his place until further notice.