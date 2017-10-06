Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Ruled out for Sunday
Kalil (neck) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The timetable for Kalil's return is still hazy. Tyler Larsen is expected to fill in as the Panthers' starter for the time being.
