Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Ruled out Thursday
Kalil (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kalil will miss his second straight contest due to a neck injury after the center failed to participate in practice Monday and Tuesday. Look for Tyler Larsen to continue to start in Kalil's absence.
