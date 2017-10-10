Play

Kalil (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kalil will miss his second straight contest due to a neck injury after the center failed to participate in practice Monday and Tuesday. Look for Tyler Larsen to continue to start in Kalil's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...