Kalil (neck) said Thursday that he would suit up in the Panthers' Week 14 game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Kalil was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, but the expectation is that the center will be healthy enough to make his third appearance of the season once Sunday arrives. His return is especially fortuitous for the Panthers with Kalil's top backup, Ted Larsen (foot), looking unlikely to play this weekend.