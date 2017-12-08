Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Says he'll play Sunday
Kalil (neck) said Thursday that he would suit up in the Panthers' Week 14 game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Kalil was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, but the expectation is that the center will be healthy enough to make his third appearance of the season once Sunday arrives. His return is especially fortuitous for the Panthers with Kalil's top backup, Ted Larsen (foot), looking unlikely to play this weekend.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...