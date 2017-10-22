Kalil is being bothered by his neck and his questionable to return, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

This is Kalil's first appearance since Week 1, and it isn't a good sign that he's already back on the bench. Expect Tyler Larsen to slot in for the time being.

