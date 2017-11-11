Kalil (neck) was ruled out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kalil did not practice Thursday and Friday so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. It will be the 32-year-old's third straight missed game and fifth overall on the season. Tyler Larsen should continue to start at center in his absence, and Kalil currently has no timetable for his return.