Kalil (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kalil missed two games with the neck issue before returning for last Sunday's loss to the Bears, but he appeared to aggravate the injury during the game. The 32-year-old was a nonparticipant in practice this week, and Tyler Larsen is likely to take over at center in his absence.