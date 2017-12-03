Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Won't play Week 13
Kalil (neck) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kalil was a limited participant in practice this week and will miss another game due to the neck issues that have plagued him all season. Tyler Larsen will presumably slot in at center in Kalil's absence.
