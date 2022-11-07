Carolina reinstated Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Now that he's made a full recovery from the left high-ankle sprain he sustained in the Panthers' preseason finale in late August, Darnold will join a Carolina quarterback room that became even more unsettled during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. While making his fourth consecutive start, PJ Walker threw two interceptions and completed just three of 10 pass attempts before being benched at halftime. Though Baker Mayfield performed well in relief over the final two quarters, he completed only 54.9 percent of his throws for 6.3 yards per attempt while starting Carolina's first five games before losing the job due to injury. The addition of Darnold, who turned in 11 mostly underwhelming starts for Carolina in 2021, further complicates the Panthers' plans at quarterback. For his part, interim head coach Steve Wilks has yet to name a starter for the team's Week 10 game against the Falcons on Thursday, nor is it known which of the three signal-callers on the 53-man roster will serve as the top backup.